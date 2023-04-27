Politics

Romania's Govt. puts on hold plan to cut public expenditures

27 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian government has not endorsed the draft emergency ordinance on cutting public expenditures during the April 26 meeting, as initially planned. The ordinance is aimed at addressing a 1%-of-GDP (EUR 4 bln) discrepancy between the revenues initially planned and the updated projections after the Q1 budget execution.

Instead, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca came out with another proposal, which is still subject to debates and calculations: hiking the income tax for those in the public sector earning from wages and pensions more than EUR 5,000 per month (gross) – which is the President's wage.

However, PM Ciuca said the government could not indicate how much money this would bring to the public budget or whether the measure breaches the Constitution or not.

Ziarul Financiar estimates that doubling the income tax for those earning more than EUR 5,000 per month would bring EUR 700 mln (0.2% of GDP) to the budget – but only if enforced over all the Romanian employees, as opposed to only the budgetary sector as proposed by PM Ciuca.

In a broader context, analysts consulted by Economedia.ro estimate that the measures envisaged by the government under the draft emergency ordinance (as leaked last week) would cut public expenditures by only RON 3 bln (EUR 600 mln) compared to the RON 20 bln (EUR 4 bln) target. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romania's Govt. puts on hold plan to cut public expenditures

27 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian government has not endorsed the draft emergency ordinance on cutting public expenditures during the April 26 meeting, as initially planned. The ordinance is aimed at addressing a 1%-of-GDP (EUR 4 bln) discrepancy between the revenues initially planned and the updated projections after the Q1 budget execution.

Instead, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca came out with another proposal, which is still subject to debates and calculations: hiking the income tax for those in the public sector earning from wages and pensions more than EUR 5,000 per month (gross) – which is the President's wage.

However, PM Ciuca said the government could not indicate how much money this would bring to the public budget or whether the measure breaches the Constitution or not.

Ziarul Financiar estimates that doubling the income tax for those earning more than EUR 5,000 per month would bring EUR 700 mln (0.2% of GDP) to the budget – but only if enforced over all the Romanian employees, as opposed to only the budgetary sector as proposed by PM Ciuca.

In a broader context, analysts consulted by Economedia.ro estimate that the measures envisaged by the government under the draft emergency ordinance (as leaked last week) would cut public expenditures by only RON 3 bln (EUR 600 mln) compared to the RON 20 bln (EUR 4 bln) target. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world