Romania’s women 8+1 rowing crew won the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris after the final on Saturday, August 3. This is the third gold medal for Team Romania in Paris, after those won by swimmer David Popovici in the 200-meter freestyle competition, and by the men’s double sculls rowing crew.

Romania dominated the women's 8+1 final race from start to finish and set a time of 5:54, almost 4 seconds ahead of second-placed Canada. Great Britain won third place and the bronze medals.

Romania went into the finals as favorites after winning the World Championships in 2023. However, at the Tokyo Olympics, Romania had failed to win a medal.

Romania has a rich history in the women’s eight rowing competition, having won three consecutive gold medals (in Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004), three silver medals (Los Angeles 1984, Seoul 1988, and Barcelona 1992), and three bronze medals (Moscow 1980, Beijing 2008, and Rio 2016).

Romania ended the rowing competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics in third place overall, having won two gold medals and three silver medals. The Netherlands topped the ranking, with four gold medals, followed by Great Britain, with three gold medals.

Team Romania is currently 11th in the medal ranking at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with three gold medals, three silver medals and one bronze medal, which is already the country's best result since the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

(Photo source: COSR Facebook page)