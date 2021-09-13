Romania’s Adrian Sulca wins gold at the Junior European Judo Championships in Luxembourg

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Romanian Adrian Sulca claimed the gold medal at the Junior European Judo Championships, in the -73kg category. The competition was held in Luxembourg between September 9 and September 12.

To reach the final, Sulcă managed to defeat Russian Kantemir Khazhmetov in the first contest, and then Moldavian Ion Tonofrei, Spain’s Javier Pena Insausti, and Italian Vincenzo Pelligra in the following events.

In the final, the Romanian athlete, trained by Emil Morar, defeated Jus Mecilosek from Slovenia.

According to local Agerpres, 351 competitors from 43 nations entered the competition this year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Judo)