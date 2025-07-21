Romania and Germany sign action plan to deepen bilateral cooperation

Romanian foreign minister Oana Țoiu and Germany’s state secretary for foreign affairs Géza Andreas von Geyr signed an Action Plan for strengthened bilateral cooperation on Friday, July 18, in Berlin. The ceremony took place in the presence of Romanian president Nicușor Dan and German chancellor Friedrich Merz, during the Romanian leader’s official visit to the German capital.

The Action Plan outlines a concrete framework to intensify the partnership between Romania and Germany, targeting strategic sectors for expanded and deeper cooperation, according to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). It introduces mechanisms to boost political and diplomatic dialogue on the bilateral agenda, coordination at the EU level, and joint handling of priority topics in strategic, security, and multilateral affairs.

A key focus of the plan is the ongoing Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, as well as joint support for Ukraine, Moldova, and other partner countries in the EU’s eastern neighborhood and the Western Balkans.

The document also underscores Germany’s support for Romania’s accession to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), along with enhanced cooperation in consular affairs, strategic communication, and public diplomacy.

European policy coordination remains a central pillar of the agreement, reinforcing both countries’ commitment to a united, resilient, and forward-looking European Union, MAE also stated.

The plan also emphasizes security and defense cooperation, particularly regarding joint contributions to NATO’s deterrence and defense posture on the Alliance’s Eastern Flank. It also calls for greater collaboration in defense industries, including joint efforts within the EU and NATO initiatives.

On the economic side, the plan highlights the importance of building on the already strong trade and investment ties between the two countries. Germany remains Romania’s largest trading partner, with trade volume surpassing EUR 42 billion in 2024 and accounting for more than 20% of Romania’s total exports. Germany also continues to be the leading foreign investor in Romania, according to the National Bank of Romania.

The Action Plan identifies new opportunities for closer cooperation in energy transition, transport and connectivity, justice, and internal affairs, in alignment with the priorities of the respective ministries in both countries.

It also aims to further develop the rich cultural and social ties shared by Romania and Germany, underpinned by the German minority in Romania and the Romanian community in Germany, which exceeded 900,000 people by the end of 2024.

In the field of labor and social affairs, the plan highlights the potential for continued cooperation under a Joint Declaration of Intent between the labor ministries of both countries. It also supports the implementation of bilateral work programs in areas such as social protection, with a focus on safeguarding the rights of mobile workers.

The signing of this document holds symbolic importance as well, marking 145 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and the Federal Republic of Germany.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Afacerilor Externe/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Romania)