Angela Ganninger takes office as Germany’s new ambassador to Romania

Angela Ganninger officially began her mandate as Germany’s ambassador to Romania on Tuesday, July 8, after presenting her credentials to president Nicușor Dan. The accreditation letters were signed by German federal president Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

On the occasion, ambassador Ganninger emphasized Germany’s strong interest in continuing and deepening the already excellent bilateral cooperation between the two countries across all areas of mutual interest.

“Romania and Germany share a broad and trust-based partnership. Together, we work for a united and secure Europe,” said Ganninger. “As ambassador, I wish to further strengthen our close cooperation with our Romanian partners. Over the next few years, I look forward to discovering the country’s diverse culture, nature, and society.”

Born on June 19, 1965, in Königstein im Taunus, Angela Ganninger brings extensive diplomatic experience to her new role. Her career in Germany’s foreign service spans over three decades and includes postings in Cyprus, Ivory Coast, Mali, Israel, Greece, and Moldova.

She has also held senior positions at the German Foreign Office and the Federal Chancellery, including as Deputy Head of Mission to the EU Political and Security Committee in Brussels and, most recently, as Deputy Foreign Policy Advisor and Director for Global Affairs in Berlin.

Between 2018 and 2022, she served as Germany’s ambassador to Moldova, and from 2022 until her appointment in Bucharest, she was involved in shaping German foreign policy on global issues, Africa, development, and migration.

