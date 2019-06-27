Romania climbs 20 spots in reputation ranking

Romania went up 20 places in the 2019 edition of FutureBrand Country Index and ranks 42nd among 75 world economies, Profit.ro reported.

The index takes into account a variety of elements, including the business potential, life quality, heritage and culture, tourism, and security.

Romania’s climb in the ranking comes after an improvement in tourists and business people’s perception on the main indicators taken into account in the survey. It is the second highest climb compared to the 2014 edition of the index after that of Slovakia, a country ranked 35th in this year’s edition.

Romania ranks between India (41st place, up 9 places) and Chile (43rd, up 3 spots). In the region, Hungary went up to the 38th place, while Poland to the 44th.

Japan leads the ranking, having kept its top spot. It is followed by Norway, up 4 places, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, Canada, Austria, Luxembourg, New Zealand, United Stated, Netherlands, Italy, Australia, UAE, France, Singapore, Great Britain and South Korea in the top 20.

(Photo: Pixabay)