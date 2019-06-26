Romania is one of the cheapest countries in the EU, Eurostat data shows

Romania continues to be one of the cheapest countries in the European Union (EU), according to data from the statistical office Eurostat.

For example, food prices in Romania were 34.6% lower than the EU average in 2018, which means that the food sold in local stores is the cheapest in the European Union, the statistics said. Recreation and culture prices were also low in Romania – 41.6% lower than the EU average, Economica.net reported.

When it comes to alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Romania ranked third in Europe, with prices that were 30.4% lower than the European Union average. Only Bulgaria (41.8% lower prices) and Hungary (31.4%) have cheaper beverages and tobacco products.

Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices in Romania were 16.8% lower than the EU average last year, but Bulgaria is the Member State with the cheapest clothes and shoes – prices 22.2% lower than the EU average.

The lowest housing cost prices compared to the European Union average were recorded in Bulgaria (66.9%), Poland (62.8%) and Romania (61.2%), while for furniture and carpets, the lowest prices were reported in Bulgaria (51.2% lower than the EU average) and Romania (30.4%). Bulgaria and Romania also had the lowest prices for restaurants and hotels, while the lowest communications tariffs were registered in Poland and Romania.

Transport services prices in Romania were 44.8% lower than the European Union average, the same statistics revealed.

