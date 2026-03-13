The Romanian government announced that roughly 6,200 transporters will benefit from a grant worth RON 0.85 for each liter of diesel until the end of 2026. The entire support package is estimated at RON 650 million (EUR 127.5 million).

The fuel grants were announced on Thursday, March 12, by Romanian finance minister Alexandru Nazare, in the context of global fuel price increases caused by the war in Iran.

“In periods of economic uncertainty, one of the state’s most important responsibilities is to remain alongside the business environment. That is why today we approved the extension of the support scheme for transporters, by compensating for the increase in diesel prices for fuel purchased until the end of 2026,” Nazare wrote on Facebook.

The official emphasized the benefits spread throughout the entire economic chain: logistics and distribution companies, Romanian producers and exporters, small and medium-sized enterprises, traders, and the processing industry.

Almost all products, from food and consumer goods to raw materials or industrial equipment, are transported by road. If transport becomes more expensive due to fuel, these costs may end up being reflected in the final prices paid by consumers.

“More predictable transport costs mean stability for businesses and, ultimately, more balanced prices and secure supply for consumers. Supporting the business environment in difficult times is not just a one-off intervention, but an investment in the stability of the economy,” the minister said.

According to a draft normative act, the support would be granted for diesel purchased until December 31, 2026, and payments could continue until April 30, 2027.

On Friday, March 13, the price of a liter of standard diesel in Romania surpassed the threshold of RON 9 at OMV stations, while standard gasoline exceeded RON 8.5 per liter in most Petrom stations, as well as in premium OMV, Mol, or Rompetrol stations. The price hikes carried out since the start of the war in Iran, which have put pressure on international oil and petroleum product quotations, reached RON 0.68 per liter of diesel and RON 0.53 per liter of gasoline, according to ProTV.

At the same time, Brent crude oil, the European market benchmark, remained near the threshold of USD 100 per barrel, after rising to USD 117 per barrel the previous days.

