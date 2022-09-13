Romania and France reach agreement to facilitate Ukraine's grain exports

Romania's prime minister Nicolae Ciucă welcomed the signing of the agreement between the Ministries of Transport from Romania and France to facilitate the transit of grain from Ukraine.

The French Government will support a project to help develop the port of Galati (on the Danube), increase the capacity of the port of Constanţa and the Sulina canal, as well as equip the border crossing points in the north of Romania, News.ro reported.

PM Ciuca stressed that the approach contributes to accelerating efforts for global food security.

"I welcome the signing of the agreement between the Romanian and French Ministries of Transport to facilitate the transit of grain from Ukraine. One of the priorities is to increase the capacities of the port of Galati. We are accelerating our efforts for global food security," Nicolae Ciucă said in a post on the Government's Twitter page, according to Bursa.ro.

French Transport Minister Clement Beaune said last Sunday that he would sign an agreement with Romania to increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries, especially in the Mediterranean area, Reuters reported.

(Photo source: Denys Kovtun/Dreamstime.com)