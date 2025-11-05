Romania ranks fourth in Coface CEE Top 500 companies ranking, with 56 companies

Romania has 56 companies included in the 17th edition of the Coface CEE Top 500 ranking, which shows how the largest companies in the region are navigating the current business landscape. The country climbed two positions from last year but remains underrepresented.

The companies are ranked by turnover, analyzing additional indicators such as workforce size, business framework, sectors, and the Coface company credit assessments.

OMV Petrom is the top Romanian company in the ranking, in the 20th position, followed by Dacia in the 27th position.

“In 2024, the recovery of the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region was shaped by a sharp decline in inflation and a gradual easing of monetary policy, offering some relief after years of elevated interest rates. While average GDP growth across CEE countries stabilized at approximately +2%, total turnover among the region’s largest companies declined by -3.7%, primarily due to contractions in the petrochemical sector,” the ranking says in the accompanying information.

Average revenue across the Top 500 companies increased by +3.1%, signalling more stable conditions across the broader economy. However, net profit margins fell from 4% to 3.2%, as rising labour costs and higher financing expenses weighed on corporate earnings. Ongoing stagnation in Germany and global trade tensions also continue to represent problems.

Romania ranks fourth in the CEE Top 500 with 56 companies, up two positions from last year. However, firms face significant challenges with a 70% drop in average net profit, the highest in the region, driven by loose fiscal policies fueling unsustainable wage growth, which has inflated operating costs and compressed margins.

“Despite this, Romanian companies maintain the region’s highest margin rates, reflecting operational efficiency and pricing power, while a robust average Debt Repayment Ability of 6.62 indicates strong financial health,” according to the study.

Poland remains the powerhouse of the CEE, with 178 companies in the Top 500 and over 1.2 million employees. However, its share of the ranking slipped slightly, and revenue growth stagnated, reflecting the challenges of a strong zloty and labour shortages.

The Czech Republic increased its representation, benefiting from a rebound in domestic demand and an early start to monetary easing.

Romania, meanwhile, remains underrepresented on the podium of the Top 500 ranking with 56 companies due to ongoing structural challenges, despite being the second-largest economy.

Overall, the 2024 CEE Top 500 ranking paints a nuanced picture of sectoral performance across the region. While the industrial sector remains dominant, it continues to stagnate under the weight of external pressures and structural dependencies. In contrast, the non-specialized trade sector emerged as a growth engine, fuelled by recovering household consumption and a wage-driven increase in purchasing power.

The ICT and electrical equipment sector showed a split trajectory, with digital services thriving, while the manufacturing segment lagged. Utilities and public services saw a contraction as energy markets stabilised post-crisis, and the agrifood sector held steady, benefiting from resilient demand and EU support.

Employment growth in the CEE Top 500 slowed to about 0.8%, mirroring broader EU trends. Unemployment rates remained historically low, with tight labour markets boosting worker bargaining power. Real wages rose markedly, especially in Eastern Europe, helping to restore purchasing power lost to earlier inflation.

When it comes to individual companies, Orlen once again retained its position as the largest company in CEE. Škoda Auto A.S. from the Czech Republic maintained its second-place ranking. Jeronimo Martins Polska S.A., operator of Poland’s largest store chain, overtook Hungary’s MOL Nyrt to claim third place.

(Photo source: Coface)