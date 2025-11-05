Booking Holdings, Servier Pharma and JYSK lead 2025 Undelucram.ro ranking of top employers in Romania

Booking Holdings Romania, Servier Pharma, JYSK Romania, Schneider Electric, and Deichmann are the most appreciated companies by their own employees, according to Top Employers Undelucram.ro 2025. The list is based exclusively on feedback from employees rather than public image or marketing perception.

The ranking made by Undelucram.ro, a leading online employee community in Romania, is based on the feedback offered anonymously by employees between October 16, 2024, and October 15, 2025. It evaluates companies across multiple industries for their career advancement opportunities, salary package, work–life balance, management, procedures, and organizational values.

For this year’s edition, the IT industry enjoys an extended ranking, bringing together 50 companies and confirming the sector’s influence and diversity, the report revealed. Retail remains the most dynamic field, dominating the top 10, while, for the first time, seven new industries, ranging from energy and entertainment to medical and financial services, entered the general ranking.

“The fact that we see an increasing diversification of the industries present in the ranking shows that more and more companies, regardless of field or size, truly invest in the employee experience,” said Costin Tudor, founder and CEO Undelucram.ro.

“The Romanian labor market is becoming increasingly complex and competitive. Employees no longer look only for a stable job, but for an environment that respects them, develops them, and gives them meaning. For companies, the experience they offer to employees has become a strategic differentiator,” he added.

The 2025 edition also marks a first for small and medium-sized enterprises, with separate rankings introduced for the IT and insurance sectors. According to the press release, this expansion shows that the focus on employee well-being and engagement is no longer limited to large corporations.

Booking Holdings Romania, which supports the global operations of the world’s leading provider of online travel and related services, ranked first overall and topped the IT&C category. Its Center of Excellence in Bucharest provides a range of functions, including security and fraud prevention, marketing, IT support, procurement, finance transformation, and data analytics.

The overall top 10 is completed by Servier Pharma, JYSK Romania, Schneider Electric Romania, Deichmann, JTI Romania, Teilor, dm drogerie markt, Lactalis Romania, and Bergenbier.

By categories, NN Romania tops the Insurance group, ING Bank Romania is first in Banking, Allianz Services leads the BPO & Services category, BearingPoint Romania opens the Consultancy ranking, and Schneider Electric Romania tops the Energy & Extracting Industries category.

Meanwhile, Superbet is first in the Entertainment category, Bosch Romania leads the Engineering group, JTI Romania is first in Production of consumer goods, Michelin Romania tops the Industrial production list, McDonald’s Romania is the top employer in the Quick serving restaurants group, Lidl Romania leads the Food retail category, and JYSK Romania is first in non-food retail.

According to the same report, the top Pharma employer is Catena, Regina Maria tops the Medical services list, Fan Courier Express is the top employer in the Courier category, Nokia leads the Telecommunications list, and Computacenter Romania tops the SMEs category.

The complete rankings and industry breakdowns will be published in the Top 100 Best Employers to Work For in 2026 catalog, set for release in February 2026. The findings will also be discussed at the Undelucram.ro Top Employers Conference, which will explore the key workplace trends shaping Romania’s employment landscape.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kiattisak Lamchan/Dreamstime.com)