Romania’s health&fitness market to see fastest growth in Europe

The Romanian market of health&fitness services is expected to rise by 45%-55% until 2023, compared to the 2018 level, to reach EUR 360-380 million, according to a report completed by Daedalus Online and A.T. Kearney for World Class, the leader of the local fitness market, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The development prospects for the health and fitness market in Romania show an increased demand for premium health and fitness clubs and a higher number of clients willing to pay for premium services. By 2023, another 250,000-300,000 new members are expected to join local fitness clubs (an increase of 30-35% over 2018), according to the report.

The fitness market in Romania has enormous potential, with 85% of respondents who do not currently go to fitness centers, declaring their willingness to purchase a membership subscription within the next six months.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)