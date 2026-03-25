Politics

Romania’s de facto first lady Mirabela Grădinaru attends summit organized by Melania Trump

25 March 2026

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Mirabela Grădinaru, the life partner of president Nicușor Dan, is part of Romania’s official delegation participating in the inaugural summit of a global coalition dedicated to children’s digital education, organized at the initiative of the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, in Washington DC.

The summit, titled “Fostering the Future Together,” promotes international cooperation to improve children’s well-being through education, innovation, and technology. Events are organized over two days, March 24 and 25, and include a roundtable held at the White House.

In total, 45 countries are represented at the summit, mainly through the partners of heads of state. Among those in attendance are the first ladies of France, Brigitte Macron, and Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, according to Euronews Romania.

During the initial meeting on March 24, Mirabela Grădinaru spoke after the first ladies of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burundi, Serbia, Ukraine, and the first gentleman of Slovenia. She expressed her gratitude to Melania Trump for hosting the event and said that the initiative is “an extremely valuable one, generating momentum, visibility, and the much-needed dynamism in this field.”

She said that the future of every nation lies in its children and that she would like Romania to succeed in raising healthy and beautiful children with equal opportunities. 

“At the same time, it is essential to adopt an integrated approach that better connects education, innovation, and technology. I look forward to starting to work closely with first lady Melania Trump and with everyone present at this table, within this project, to develop concrete initiatives and achieve a tangible impact in promoting digital education, safe online practices, and media education for children around the world,” Mirabela Grădinaru also said.

She then introduced the experts accompanying her to Washington. The first was Andrada Morar, Vice President for Customer Experience and Global Partners at UiPath. The company “is Romania’s first ‘unicorn’ company and is a leading robotic process automation platform, designed to automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks by creating software robots,” Mirabela Grădinaru explained.

She also introduced Robert Berza, Executive Director of EDGE Institute Romania, a very active think tank dedicated to accelerating the digital transformation of Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(photo source: presidency.ro)

Normal
Politics

Romania’s de facto first lady Mirabela Grădinaru attends summit organized by Melania Trump

25 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Mirabela Grădinaru, the life partner of president Nicușor Dan, is part of Romania’s official delegation participating in the inaugural summit of a global coalition dedicated to children’s digital education, organized at the initiative of the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, in Washington DC.

The summit, titled “Fostering the Future Together,” promotes international cooperation to improve children’s well-being through education, innovation, and technology. Events are organized over two days, March 24 and 25, and include a roundtable held at the White House.

In total, 45 countries are represented at the summit, mainly through the partners of heads of state. Among those in attendance are the first ladies of France, Brigitte Macron, and Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, according to Euronews Romania.

During the initial meeting on March 24, Mirabela Grădinaru spoke after the first ladies of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burundi, Serbia, Ukraine, and the first gentleman of Slovenia. She expressed her gratitude to Melania Trump for hosting the event and said that the initiative is “an extremely valuable one, generating momentum, visibility, and the much-needed dynamism in this field.”

She said that the future of every nation lies in its children and that she would like Romania to succeed in raising healthy and beautiful children with equal opportunities. 

“At the same time, it is essential to adopt an integrated approach that better connects education, innovation, and technology. I look forward to starting to work closely with first lady Melania Trump and with everyone present at this table, within this project, to develop concrete initiatives and achieve a tangible impact in promoting digital education, safe online practices, and media education for children around the world,” Mirabela Grădinaru also said.

She then introduced the experts accompanying her to Washington. The first was Andrada Morar, Vice President for Customer Experience and Global Partners at UiPath. The company “is Romania’s first ‘unicorn’ company and is a leading robotic process automation platform, designed to automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks by creating software robots,” Mirabela Grădinaru explained.

She also introduced Robert Berza, Executive Director of EDGE Institute Romania, a very active think tank dedicated to accelerating the digital transformation of Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(photo source: presidency.ro)

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