Romania launches new Fidelis bond program with euro option for blood donors, interest rates up to 8.25%

The Romanian Ministry of Finance announced the sixth edition of the Fidelis government bond program for 2025, which will run from July 4 to July 11. This edition introduces a key novelty: for the first time, blood donors will be able to purchase bonds not only in local currency RON but also in euro.

The program offers attractive, tax-free interest rates - up to 8.25% for bonds in RON and up to 6.30% for those in euro - depending on maturity and eligibility.

Standard two-year bonds in RON offer a 7.25% return, while a special two-year bond for blood donors pays 8.25%. Other options include maturities of four and six years, with interest rates of 7.70% and 7.95%, respectively, according to the official announcement.

In euro, the general offer includes a 3.40% rate for a two-year bond, while blood donors can access a special two-year bond with a 4.40% return. Longer-term euro-denominated bonds offer 5.50% interest for five years and 6.30% for seven years.

To qualify for the donor-specific euro bonds, investors must provide proof of blood donation made after January 1, 2025. Donors also benefit from a lower subscription threshold - RON 500 instead of RON 5,000 - for the special bond in RON, up to a maximum of RON 100,000.

Romanian and foreign residents over the age of 18 can subscribe through participating financial institutions including BT Capital Partners & Banca Transilvania, BCR, BRD Groupe Société Générale, Alpha Bank, and TradeVille in partnership with Libra Bank. All bonds will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

According to finance minister Alexandru Nazare, the program's strong performance in 2025 reflects growing public confidence in government bonds as a savings instrument. So far this year, more than 115,000 investors have subscribed, contributing over RON 10.74 billion in total. Among them, nearly 17,000 are blood donors who have invested more than RON 1.14 billion.

The face value of one bond is RON 100 for the local currency version and EUR 100 for the foreign currency version. The minimum subscription amount is RON 5,000 or EUR 1,000, except for blood donors, who enjoy a reduced threshold for specific bonds.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)