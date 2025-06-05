Finance

Romania can wait with next FX bond until autumn, after EUR 500 mln private placements in April-May

05 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will borrow again from external markets through large bond issues only after a new government is installed and announces the fiscal measures needed to correct the deficit and give investors confidence in Romania's debt, Treasury head Stefan Nanu told Bloomberg, according to Profit.ro. He reiterates the message sent before the presidential elections, on April 23.

Romania has built up a comfortable funding reserve and can afford to wait "even until the fall" with a new Eurobond sale, Nanu told Bloomberg.

Romania has borrowed EUR 800 million through private placements this year, EUR 500 million in April, May, and June alone, the head of the Romanian Treasury said.

The Ministry of Finance attracted EUR 300 million (3XEUR 100 million) through such investments in March, EUR 100 million in April, EUR 300 million (3XEUR 100 million) in May, and EUR 100 million at the beginning of June, Bloomberg data shows.

"There are some investors who want to buy Romania now, so we have made some private placements these days for them," Nanu said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Finance

Romania can wait with next FX bond until autumn, after EUR 500 mln private placements in April-May

05 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will borrow again from external markets through large bond issues only after a new government is installed and announces the fiscal measures needed to correct the deficit and give investors confidence in Romania's debt, Treasury head Stefan Nanu told Bloomberg, according to Profit.ro. He reiterates the message sent before the presidential elections, on April 23.

Romania has built up a comfortable funding reserve and can afford to wait "even until the fall" with a new Eurobond sale, Nanu told Bloomberg.

Romania has borrowed EUR 800 million through private placements this year, EUR 500 million in April, May, and June alone, the head of the Romanian Treasury said.

The Ministry of Finance attracted EUR 300 million (3XEUR 100 million) through such investments in March, EUR 100 million in April, EUR 300 million (3XEUR 100 million) in May, and EUR 100 million at the beginning of June, Bloomberg data shows.

"There are some investors who want to buy Romania now, so we have made some private placements these days for them," Nanu said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 June 2025
Macro
EC concludes Romania breached fiscal consolidation plan, defers disciplinary steps
05 June 2025
Justice
Parliament adopts "Romania Without Violence" law, doubling minimum penalties for assault
04 June 2025
Society
Romania launches official website for new electronic identity card
04 June 2025
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan outlines fiscal priorities, foreign policy agenda in first official press conference
04 June 2025
Tech
Romania’s state-owned postal company to install crypto terminals
04 June 2025
Finance
Romania may include tax evasion in national defense strategy and use intelligence services to address it
04 June 2025
Energy
Romania launches EUR 56 mln grant scheme to support geothermal energy projects for local authorities
04 June 2025
Macro
European Commission expected to allow Romania more time to submit fiscal correction plan