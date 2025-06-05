Romania can wait with next FX bond until autumn, after EUR 500 mln private placements in April-May

Romania will borrow again from external markets through large bond issues only after a new government is installed and announces the fiscal measures needed to correct the deficit and give investors confidence in Romania's debt, Treasury head Stefan Nanu told Bloomberg, according to Profit.ro. He reiterates the message sent before the presidential elections, on April 23.

Romania has built up a comfortable funding reserve and can afford to wait "even until the fall" with a new Eurobond sale, Nanu told Bloomberg.

Romania has borrowed EUR 800 million through private placements this year, EUR 500 million in April, May, and June alone, the head of the Romanian Treasury said.

The Ministry of Finance attracted EUR 300 million (3XEUR 100 million) through such investments in March, EUR 100 million in April, EUR 300 million (3XEUR 100 million) in May, and EUR 100 million at the beginning of June, Bloomberg data shows.

"There are some investors who want to buy Romania now, so we have made some private placements these days for them," Nanu said.

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)