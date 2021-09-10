Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Romania extends state of alert by 30 days

10 September 2021
Romanian prime minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday, September 9, that the Government extended the state of alert by 30 days, maintaining the previous provisions. However, one amendment in the regime of restrictions is to extend the validity of antigen tests to 48 hours.

"The state of alert is extended by 30 days. (...) There are no changes compared to what we have had so far, except for one: for antigen tests, we extend the validity from 24 to 48 hours," Florin Citu announced, according to News.ro.

Romania reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on September 9, for the third consecutive day. A total of 2,226 cases were confirmed on Thursday, out of 39,228 tests (PCR and rapid antigen tests).

According to the official report, almost 4,000 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country on September 9, 523 of them to intensive care units.

More than 1.11 million COVID-19 cases were recorded in Romania since the start of the pandemic, and about 1.06 million patients have recovered.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

