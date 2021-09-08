Face masks to become mandatory near schools in Bucharest

According to a decision of the Committee for Emergency Situations, wearing a face mask will be mandatory within a radius of 50 meters around schools in Bucharest, local Agerpres reported. The measure is valid starting September 13, when the new school year starts in Romania.

“To prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus infections, starting with September 13, wearing a protective mask, so as to cover the mouth and nose, becomes mandatory within a radius of 50 meters around the educational units, for people standing in this perimeter,” reads the decision.

According to the same document, the COVID-19 incidence rate reached 1.12 cases per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)