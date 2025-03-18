Romania still tops EU road fatality statistics despite decline, EC report says

Romania still holds the highest road fatality rate in the European Union (EU), with 77 deaths per million inhabitants, despite declines of 4% in 2024 compared to the previous year and 21% compared to 2019, according to preliminary figures published by the European Commission (EC) on March 18. The EU average was 44 road deaths per million inhabitants last year.

According to the same source, Sweden has the safest roads, recording 20 deaths per million residents, followed by Denmark with 24. At the opposite end of the spectrum, Romania (77 deaths per million) and Bulgaria (74 deaths per million) have the highest fatality rates.

Across the EU, road deaths fell by an average of 3% in 2024, but the European Commission warns that the pace of improvement is too slow to meet the bloc’s goal of halving road fatalities by 2030.

While countries like Greece, Spain, France, and Italy have seen modest declines in road deaths over the past five years, Ireland and Estonia have experienced an increase – although annual fluctuations in smaller countries tend to be more pronounced. In contrast, Bulgaria, Denmark, Lithuania, Poland, and Slovenia are making strong progress toward the 50% reduction target, the EC said.

Romania’s progress, though notable, remains insufficient to shake off its status as the most dangerous country for drivers in the EU.

According to the same report, rural roads continue to pose the greatest risk across the EU, with 52% of fatalities occurring on these roads. The majority of road deaths (77%) involve men, while older adults (65+) and young people (18-24) are particularly vulnerable road users.

In terms of road user type, car occupants account for the largest share of fatalities, followed by motorcyclists (20%), pedestrians (18%), and cyclists (10%). Vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists, make up nearly 70% of urban fatalities, highlighting the urgent need for improved safety measures to protect them, the Commission noted.

In 2018, the EU set itself a 50% reduction target for road deaths – and, for the first time, also serious injuries – by 2030.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)