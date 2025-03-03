Another 250 km of highway and express road to open for traffic in 2025, transport minister says

Romanian transport minister Sorin Grindeanu claimed that another 250 kilometers of highway and express road will be opened to traffic in 2025.

If the promises are fulfilled, Romania will reach nearly 1,500 kilometers of high-speed road this year, and will hit the milestone of 2,000 kilometers of highway over the next three years.

"Last year, we opened almost 200 kilometers of highway to traffic. I say that this year we will reach 250 kilometers of highway and express road. Since I have been in office, the total would reach 650 kilometers. And Romania would get close to 1,500 kilometers. I would say in 2027-2028 [it will reach 2,000]. This pace that we have imposed in recent years must be maintained," Sorin Grindeanu said during an interview, cited by News.ro.

The official also spoke about the progress of work on the A7, or so-called Moldova Highway, located in the eastern part of Romania, a region so far devoid of highways.

"By the end of this year, you will be able to drive another 150 kilometers [on the highway]. Basically, you will be able to travel from Bucharest to Bacău. There is a discussion about whether the section before Bacău can be completed now. If not, the one after Bacău, towards Pașcani, will be finished. But in total, we are talking about 150 kilometers, only on the A7," explained Sorin Grindeanu.

Last month, Grindeanu posted images from the Bacău-Pașcani Highway construction sites, stating that work is ongoing on all three sections even under winter conditions, with physical progress between 23% and 27%. "The Romanian contractor is mobilized on site and is carrying out excavation work, reinforcement shaping, cut-and-fill excavations, and material supply," he said.

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced during the first government meeting this year that over 200 kilometers of highways and express roads are planned to be inaugurated in 2025.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Sabin Cirstoveanu)