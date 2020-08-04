Romania Insider
Business
Romania's Govt. asks the EU for EUR 810 mln for first five measures against Covid-19
08 April 2020
Romania’s Government has summarised first five measures taken to mitigate the effects of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, summing up total expenditures in amount of EUR 810 million, which are going to be submitted for disbursement to the European Union, EU funds minister Marcel Bolos announced after the Government meeting on Monday, April 6.

The Romanian authorities will spend EUR 350 mln worth of EU money for the procurement of medical equipment and medical protection equipment, Agerpres reported. Under a second measure, bonuses of RON 2,500 per month (gross terms) will be paid to each of the 75,000 sanitary employees (doctors and nurses included), adding up to nearly EUR 40 mln per month.

The third measure regards financing for 1,000 social workers who would help the 100,000 persons aged 65 years or over (no budget is indicated).

Some EUR 300 mln will be earmarked, in a first stage, for the money paid to workers sent home under technical unemployment. More funds might be earmarked for this as the budget for the existing human resource development program is evaluated.

Under a fifth measure, hygiene goods will be distributed to children and seniors in public institutions.

