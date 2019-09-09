Romania likely to appoint EU Commissioner for transport

Romania is likely to be invited to appoint the EU Commissioner for transport, informed B1 TV. The country expressed its interest in the portfolios of energy, environment, and transport. As regards the candidate to fill the position, the decision was not taken yet.

Dan Nica and Rovana Plumb, both MEPs of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), proposed by prime minister Viorica Dancila for the European Commissioner position, were reportedly informally rejected by EC president Ursula von der Leyen. PM Dancila might insist and nominate Plumb, B1 reads quoting sources mentioning the prime minister’s preference for this option. Another option is foreign affairs minister Ramona Manescu and, surprisingly, opposition MEP Gheorghe Falca (National Liberal Party).

As regards Manescu, B1 TV mentions her “controversial record” (a hint to her impressive wealth accumulated during the regime of PM Adrian Nastase) and low support among MEPs. Gheorghe Falca would be a safe nomination, therefore likely to get endorsed, but unlikely to be supported by PM Dancila at least at this moment.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)