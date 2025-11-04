Romanian energy minister announces USD 30 bln US investment deal and vows to curb 'immoral' market practices

Romania is nearing the conclusion of a "huge USD 30 billion" investment agreement with the United States covering nuclear, hydro, natural gas, and artificial intelligence-based technologies, energy minister Bogdan Ivan announced last week, according to Ziare.com and Mediafax.ro. The negotiations are in their final stages, he said.

Speaking on Antena 1 television on November 3, Ivan also pledged to eliminate what he called "immoral speculations" on Romania's energy market, promising a complete overhaul of the sector's legal framework.

"Right now, we have, first of all, a deficit of production. Secondly, there are market rules that are immoral - but they are not prohibited yet," he said.

Ivan stated that he has submitted the issue to the National Security Council (CSAT) and the president of Romania for consideration.

"We will rewrite the entire legislation and stop such aberrations because, beyond being immoral, it is currently illegal to have legislation that allows speculative practices on the energy market," he said.

The minister described the forthcoming US agreement as a strategic partnership designed to accelerate Romania's transition toward energy independence while attracting large-scale American investment in critical sectors. Details of the investment structure or the participating companies have not yet been disclosed.

Ivan also claimed that Romania had secured a substantial increase in European funding for energy infrastructure following negotiations with the European Commission.

"Three days ago, we brought to Bucharest 16 energy ministers from across the region who validated our role as an organiser and a common voice in relation to both the United States and the European Commission," he said. "From a package of EUR 6 billion for Europe in network investments, we obtained EUR 30 billion - five times more."

So, in total, USD 30 billion from the US and EUR 30 billion from the European Commission.

Bogdan Ivan, formerly minister of digitalisation in prime minister Marcel Ciolacu's cabinet, has positioned himself as a key advocate for regional energy cooperation. The minister's recent actions signal a shift toward stronger state oversight of energy markets amid ongoing volatility and rising prices in Central and Eastern Europe.

