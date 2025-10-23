Romania, European Commission agree to keep coal-fired energy units operational until 2029

Romania will be able to keep three coal-fired energy units operational until 2029, following a renegotiation with the European Commission of the decarbonization timetable for the national electricity production, according to energy minister Bogdan Ivan.

The minister had been warning about the possibility of a blackout, namely, a temporary, widespread loss of electricity. By keeping the units active, such a possibility will be avoided, said Ivan.

“This represents perhaps the greatest victory that Romania could have achieved in terms of the energy system,” the minister claimed, cited by News.ro. "Through this modification of the PNRR, which was extremely complicated, Romania has ensured that the worst-case scenario, namely, a potential blackout under certain conditions this winter, will be 100% avoided."

The coal-fired units on the verge of closure represented 1,755 megawatts. The loss of energy by the end of the year would have weakened Romania’s energy security and would have led to high imports at steep prices. By keeping the coal units on, Romania will also see a stabilization in energy prices, the minister argued.

The units also employ 4,500 people, who will retain their jobs in the coming period, according to the minister.

Prior to the negotiation, Romania risked a penalty of up to EUR 1.8 billion if it had chosen not to close its coal-fired power plants. The sum represents part of the money received by the country four years ago to construct new gas plants, photovoltaic parks, and storage capacities.

To halt the closures, Bogdan Ivan presented an independent 6,000-page study to the European Commission.

“The essence of that study says that, under certain very harsh winter conditions, if we do not have these coal units at the Oltenia Energy Complex, Romania risks being without electricity for 52 hours under certain conditions,” said Ivan. Such a scenario also involved 30% higher bills for the population.

The minister said that Romania had committed, five years ago, to “the most aggressive decarbonization targets in the European Union,” targets that the country accepted within a much shorter timeframe than other countries.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)