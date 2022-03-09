Romania to take EUR 600 mln loan from EIB for Craiova regional hospital

Romania will take a loan of EUR 600 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the construction of the Regional Emergency Hospital in Craiova, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on March 9.

“We will approve today a memorandum to contract a loan from the European Investment Bank for the Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital, a loan worth EUR 600 million. Basically, it is a guarantee that we will start this investment. The net cost amounts to EUR 508 million,” prime minister Ciuca said at the beginning of the government meeting, Digi24 reported.

“Started in 2020, we can say today that we are heading in the right direction towards achieving this goal,” he added.

In late January this year, the Romanian government also approved a EUR 305 million financing contract with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the construction of the EUR 500 million Cluj Regional Emergency Hospital.

