Romania's Govt. approves EUR 305 mln EIB loan for Cluj regional hospital

The EUR 305 mln financing contract between Romania and the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the construction of the EUR 500 mln Cluj Regional Emergency Hospital was approved at the Government meeting on January 27.

In November 2017, the Cluj County Council handed over the necessary land to the Ministry of Health in order to help it obtain the necessary European funding through the Government.

The implementation and coordination of the projects will be ensured by the Ministry of Health for a period of approximately seven years, the deadline for drawing up the loan amounts being April 2028.

According to the feasibility study, the built area will be 151,891 sqm, with a footprint of 28,883 sqm and seven levels. The building will have seven levels, including a basement that will include a parking lot.

"The building will offer some flexibility to change the use or adaptation of internal structures when, as anticipated, the switch to outpatient care, daycare and short-term care will develop, and the need for traditional beds will decrease," according to project initiators quoted by Cursdeguvernare.ro.

