Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/28/2022 - 08:28
Business

Romania's Govt. approves EUR 305 mln EIB loan for Cluj regional hospital

28 January 2022
The EUR 305 mln financing contract between Romania and the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the construction of the EUR 500 mln Cluj Regional Emergency Hospital was approved at the Government meeting on January 27.

In November 2017, the Cluj County Council handed over the necessary land to the Ministry of Health in order to help it obtain the necessary European funding through the Government.

The implementation and coordination of the projects will be ensured by the Ministry of Health for a period of approximately seven years, the deadline for drawing up the loan amounts being April 2028.

According to the feasibility study, the built area will be 151,891 sqm, with a footprint of 28,883 sqm and seven levels. The building will have seven levels, including a basement that will include a parking lot.

"The building will offer some flexibility to change the use or adaptation of internal structures when, as anticipated, the switch to outpatient care, daycare and short-term care will develop, and the need for traditional beds will decrease," according to project initiators quoted by Cursdeguvernare.ro.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 14:26
07 December 2021
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 14:26
07 December 2021
1

