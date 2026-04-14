Agriculture

Romania’s egg exports surge to EUR 140 mln in 2025

14 April 2026

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Romania’s egg exports rose sharply in 2025, reaching over EUR 140 million - nearly triple the previous year’s level, marking a 160% increase, according to data cited by Ziarul Financiar.

The jump represents the strongest growth in recent years and highlights a broader upward trend. Compared to a decade ago, the value of egg exports has increased roughly 14-fold, reflecting both rising domestic production and favourable external market conditions.

The surge comes amid supply disruptions across the European Union caused by avian influenza outbreaks, which created export opportunities for Romanian producers. In late 2025, reports indicated that egg shelves in some domestic stores were nearly empty, as producers and retailers redirected supply to more profitable foreign markets.

Romania currently has around 10.1 million laying hens, accounting for approximately 2.6% of the EU total, according to European Commission data. The country ranks eighth in the bloc by flock size, behind leading producers such as France, Germany, and Poland.

Industry players pointed to sustained investment as a key driver of growth.

“In the last four to five years, Romania has increased egg production by approximately 20%, as a result of our investments and those of other companies in the country,” said Horia Cardoș, CEO of Agroland Group.

He added that the bird flu crisis affecting multiple EU countries has effectively created a window of opportunity for Romanian producers to expand their presence in the external market.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alena Butor/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Agriculture

Romania’s egg exports surge to EUR 140 mln in 2025

14 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s egg exports rose sharply in 2025, reaching over EUR 140 million - nearly triple the previous year’s level, marking a 160% increase, according to data cited by Ziarul Financiar.

The jump represents the strongest growth in recent years and highlights a broader upward trend. Compared to a decade ago, the value of egg exports has increased roughly 14-fold, reflecting both rising domestic production and favourable external market conditions.

The surge comes amid supply disruptions across the European Union caused by avian influenza outbreaks, which created export opportunities for Romanian producers. In late 2025, reports indicated that egg shelves in some domestic stores were nearly empty, as producers and retailers redirected supply to more profitable foreign markets.

Romania currently has around 10.1 million laying hens, accounting for approximately 2.6% of the EU total, according to European Commission data. The country ranks eighth in the bloc by flock size, behind leading producers such as France, Germany, and Poland.

Industry players pointed to sustained investment as a key driver of growth.

“In the last four to five years, Romania has increased egg production by approximately 20%, as a result of our investments and those of other companies in the country,” said Horia Cardoș, CEO of Agroland Group.

He added that the bird flu crisis affecting multiple EU countries has effectively created a window of opportunity for Romanian producers to expand their presence in the external market.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alena Butor/Dreamstime.com)

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