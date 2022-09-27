Romania's education minister under fire for alleged plagiarism

Romania's Liberal (PNL) minister of education Sorin Cimpeanu came under fire, including from partners in the ruling coalition, after plagiarism allegations reported by the media. The case reveals the rising rivalry between the ruling coalition's partners as the Social Democrats (PSD) prepare to take over the leadership in their agreement with the Liberals next year.

"Keeping in place someone suspected of plagiarism is detrimental to a party," Social Democrat state secretary Bogdan-Radu Balanişcu (PSD) commented.

Minister Cimpeanu defended himself, arguing that the plagiarism allegations are only aimed at impeding the legislation of the package of laws on education.

The PSD state secretary, however, criticised the laws initiated by minister Cimpeanu as well - adding that the Social Democrats would come up with a series of amendments.

The package of laws is already under public criticism for the lack of actual reforms included.

The PSD representative admitted that the plagiarism allegations and a possible decision to reshuffle minister Cimpeanu "is an internal affair of the Liberal Party" that has to be settled after the investigations [on the alleged plagiarism are completed.

"What I know is that, as long as you keep in office a man who is tainted from this point of view, you are harming your own party, and this is a matter that the PNL should think about", said Bălănişcu.

Liberal spokesperson Ionuţ Stroe said that he "listened to minister Cimpeanu and understood that there is no plagiarism involved," News.ro reported.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)