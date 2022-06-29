Politics

Journalist investigation reveals how Romania's PM got cleared of plagiarism accusations

29 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

An investigation carried out by local news organization G4Media reveals how, after being accused and investigated of plagiarizing his doctoral thesis, Romania's prime minister Nicolae Ciucă allegedly made sure that his case would be tried by friendly judges who cleared him.

In January 2022, two months after taking power, the Ciucă government was hit by its first major scandal when local journalist Emilia Șercan revealed that the PM had plagiarized his doctoral thesis. Ciucă stated that his thesis was sound and that any subsequent investigation would absolve him of any suspicion of wrongdoing.

While the prosecutor’s office looked into the evidence, the journalist that had broken the story claimed that an attempt to discredit her was ongoing. A separate investigation began into the matter.

Soon after, the Bucharest Court of Appeal weighed and struck down the claims regarding Ciucă’s thesis, effectively clearing his name.

However, as the G4Media investigation shows, one of the judges who tried Ciucă’s case was handpicked, and has a history of being backed by the PM’s party, the National Liberal Party (PNL).

The method allegedly used to bypass the system of random allocation of cases and get the PM’s plagiarism case in front of the right judges was the so-called “cover” method and the G4Media investigation explains the steps of this process. As a result, a panel led by judge Marius Iosif was able to clear Ciucă.

Between 2007 and 2008, Iosif, who at the time worked in the Brașov Court, occupied several government positions with the support of Tudor Chiuariu, a former PNL minister of justice. Iosif is also a freemason, and had been colleagues in the National Grand Lodge of Romania with the government’s spokesperson, Dan Cărbunaru, G4Media reported.

Shortly after the G4Media revelations, Iosif applied to the Superior Council of Magistrates for retirement and his request was approved. Evidence of how the supposedly random assignment of the Ciucă case got to his desk was then deleted from the portal of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.

When contacted by G4Media, neither the PM’s office, nor that of his spokesman, or now-retired judge Iosif, offered any comment.

Another judge, Ionela Tudor, had previously thrown out the claims of Ciucă’s plagiarism by arguing that “the current social and political climate requires stability” and that such claims could serve the PM’s political rivals.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pattanaphong Khuankaew | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Journalist investigation reveals how Romania's PM got cleared of plagiarism accusations

29 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

An investigation carried out by local news organization G4Media reveals how, after being accused and investigated of plagiarizing his doctoral thesis, Romania's prime minister Nicolae Ciucă allegedly made sure that his case would be tried by friendly judges who cleared him.

In January 2022, two months after taking power, the Ciucă government was hit by its first major scandal when local journalist Emilia Șercan revealed that the PM had plagiarized his doctoral thesis. Ciucă stated that his thesis was sound and that any subsequent investigation would absolve him of any suspicion of wrongdoing.

While the prosecutor’s office looked into the evidence, the journalist that had broken the story claimed that an attempt to discredit her was ongoing. A separate investigation began into the matter.

Soon after, the Bucharest Court of Appeal weighed and struck down the claims regarding Ciucă’s thesis, effectively clearing his name.

However, as the G4Media investigation shows, one of the judges who tried Ciucă’s case was handpicked, and has a history of being backed by the PM’s party, the National Liberal Party (PNL).

The method allegedly used to bypass the system of random allocation of cases and get the PM’s plagiarism case in front of the right judges was the so-called “cover” method and the G4Media investigation explains the steps of this process. As a result, a panel led by judge Marius Iosif was able to clear Ciucă.

Between 2007 and 2008, Iosif, who at the time worked in the Brașov Court, occupied several government positions with the support of Tudor Chiuariu, a former PNL minister of justice. Iosif is also a freemason, and had been colleagues in the National Grand Lodge of Romania with the government’s spokesperson, Dan Cărbunaru, G4Media reported.

Shortly after the G4Media revelations, Iosif applied to the Superior Council of Magistrates for retirement and his request was approved. Evidence of how the supposedly random assignment of the Ciucă case got to his desk was then deleted from the portal of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.

When contacted by G4Media, neither the PM’s office, nor that of his spokesman, or now-retired judge Iosif, offered any comment.

Another judge, Ionela Tudor, had previously thrown out the claims of Ciucă’s plagiarism by arguing that “the current social and political climate requires stability” and that such claims could serve the PM’s political rivals.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pattanaphong Khuankaew | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport
17 June 2022
Politics
Romanian president expresses support for Ukraine's EU bid during high-profile visit in Kyiv
17 June 2022
Business
BSOG announces first Black Sea natural gas delivery to Romania