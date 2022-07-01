Business

Romania’s e-commerce market to rise by 13% YoY to EUR 7 bln in 2022

01 July 2022
Romania’s e-commerce market rose by 11% YoY in 2021 to EUR 6.2 bln - nearly half of the market in the whole Eastern European region (also including Moldova, Ukraine, Bulgaria and Western Balkans), estimated at EUR 14 bln, according to the 2022 European E-commerce Report, published by Ecommerce Europe and EuroCommerce.

Sales in Romania increased by 11% compared to 2020, and for 2022 the sector is estimated to increase by 13%, up to EUR 7 bln.

With a 13% increase in Europe in 2021, to EUR 718 bln, e-commerce had shown that it had become even more firmly anchored in the economy and society after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic when it was, for many people, the main source of supply.

Western Europe is the strongest region in terms of B2C e-commerce sales, accounting for 63% of the total in 2021. Southern Europe is in second place with 16% of total sales, while Central Europe and Northern Europe come in third and fourth (10% and 9%, respectively), and Eastern Europe (2%) in last place.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

