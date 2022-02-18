Romania gets EUR 234 mln for human capital projects

The European Commission has provided a total of EUR 285 mln to support the operational programs of Romania, France and Germany under the European Social Fund. Out of this, Romania receives EUR 234 mln for its operational program on human capital, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Additional resources will support jobless citizens in finding new jobs, strengthen education, employment and health systems, and help accelerate the recovery from the pandemic crisis.

The new funds will help provide courses for 168,000 disadvantaged Romanian pupils so as to make up for lost school hours during the pandemic.

In addition, the new funds will support the creation of new jobs through employment incentives for those who lost their jobs during the pandemic and by supporting 295 new social enterprises for people belonging to vulnerable groups.

The additional funding will also support premiums for 97,000 frontline health workers during the pandemic.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

