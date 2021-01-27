Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/27/2021 - 09:17
Social

Vaccination in Romania delayed on insufficient doses

27 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will defer by ten days the vaccination of workers in groups at risk because the stock of vaccine doses is nearly 120,000 behind the plan, announced the head of the vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita.

The first stage of the campaign has reached its goal, with over 90% of the medical staff already vaccinated, he said.

The second stage, which includes older people, chronic disease patients, and workers in groups at risk, is in full swing, and 1.8 million people are scheduled for vaccination until April 15.

"We have a deficit of 117,000 doses generated largely because in one week we received 53% fewer doses than we should have. Our solution is that starting with January 28, all the people who serve essential activities, meaning some 35,000 people, will be rescheduled by ten days. Basically, the persons scheduled between January 28 and February 11 are transferred ten days later, starting with February 8 in the order of their initial appointments," Valeriu Gheorghita explained, G4media.ro reported.

Romania has received 784,349 vaccine doses from Pfizer, out of which 610,433 doses have been distributed. There are 14,000 more doses from Moderna, 21,000 more will come by the end of the month, and another 53,000 doses are expected in February.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/25/2021 - 09:31
25 January 2021
Social
Romania to vaccinate 10.4 mln people by end-Sep
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/27/2021 - 09:17
Social

Vaccination in Romania delayed on insufficient doses

27 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will defer by ten days the vaccination of workers in groups at risk because the stock of vaccine doses is nearly 120,000 behind the plan, announced the head of the vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita.

The first stage of the campaign has reached its goal, with over 90% of the medical staff already vaccinated, he said.

The second stage, which includes older people, chronic disease patients, and workers in groups at risk, is in full swing, and 1.8 million people are scheduled for vaccination until April 15.

"We have a deficit of 117,000 doses generated largely because in one week we received 53% fewer doses than we should have. Our solution is that starting with January 28, all the people who serve essential activities, meaning some 35,000 people, will be rescheduled by ten days. Basically, the persons scheduled between January 28 and February 11 are transferred ten days later, starting with February 8 in the order of their initial appointments," Valeriu Gheorghita explained, G4media.ro reported.

Romania has received 784,349 vaccine doses from Pfizer, out of which 610,433 doses have been distributed. There are 14,000 more doses from Moderna, 21,000 more will come by the end of the month, and another 53,000 doses are expected in February.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/25/2021 - 09:31
25 January 2021
Social
Romania to vaccinate 10.4 mln people by end-Sep
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market