Vaccination in Romania delayed on insufficient doses

Romania will defer by ten days the vaccination of workers in groups at risk because the stock of vaccine doses is nearly 120,000 behind the plan, announced the head of the vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita.

The first stage of the campaign has reached its goal, with over 90% of the medical staff already vaccinated, he said.

The second stage, which includes older people, chronic disease patients, and workers in groups at risk, is in full swing, and 1.8 million people are scheduled for vaccination until April 15.

"We have a deficit of 117,000 doses generated largely because in one week we received 53% fewer doses than we should have. Our solution is that starting with January 28, all the people who serve essential activities, meaning some 35,000 people, will be rescheduled by ten days. Basically, the persons scheduled between January 28 and February 11 are transferred ten days later, starting with February 8 in the order of their initial appointments," Valeriu Gheorghita explained, G4media.ro reported.

Romania has received 784,349 vaccine doses from Pfizer, out of which 610,433 doses have been distributed. There are 14,000 more doses from Moderna, 21,000 more will come by the end of the month, and another 53,000 doses are expected in February.

