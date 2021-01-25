Profile picture for user andreich
Romania to vaccinate 10.4 mln people by end-Sep

25 January 2021
Romania's vaccination campaign is going well, assured prime minister Florin Citu, noting that he maintains the goal of 10.4 million Romanians (of 19.4 mln official population) being vaccinated, with both doses, by the end of September.

The first 1.2 mln Romanians, from the categories most exposed to the virus, will be immunized by March 29, he added, according to local Agerpres.

"The vaccination campaign is going well. All countries depend on the number of vaccine doses. However, the data clearly shows that Romania is among the countries that have prepared this campaign very well. We continue at the same pace and keep the goal of vaccinating 10.4 million Romanians, with both doses, by the end of September, and at least 1.2 million Romanians, with both doses, until March 29," Citu wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

The European Commission wants 70% of all adults in the EU to get the coronavirus vaccine by the end of September.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

