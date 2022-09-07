Events

 

 

Romania's ancient ways brought to life in the Days of the Column at the National History Museum

08 September 2022
The second edition of Days of the Column, a historical re-enactment festival dedicated to Antiquity, will be organized in Bucharest between September 17 and 18, at the National Museum of Romanian History.  As was the case for last year's edition, the festival has been chosen to coincide with the birthday of Emperor Trajan, namely September 18.

The festival is organized by the Terra Dacica Aeterna Association and the National Museum of Romanian History and will take place in the area adjacent to the main entrance to the Museum building on Calea Victoriei.

Here, members of the Terra Dacica Association will bring to life the civil and military elements of the ancient period through craft workshops and demonstrations.

The public will have the opportunity to learn how chain mail shirts were made, and how wood, bone and leather were processed. Participants will also be given a taste of authentic, ancient culinary recipes.

Plus, there will be military demonstrations, where the public will learn about the famous Roman battle formations and the sturdy Dacian weapons. This year's festival will also feature re-enactments of ancient rituals and gladiator fights.

Last but not least, around 30 secondary school students, led by teachers from Teach for Romania, members of the Terra Dacica Aeterna Association, and employees of the Museum, will take part in a "Living History Lesson”. At the end of the lesson, the kids will participate in a treasure hunt, at the end of which tehy will receive prizes consisting of school supplies and historical books. 

Here is the festival’s program:

Saturday, September 17

10:00-18:00 Craft workshops

13:30-14:00 Roman rituals and gladiator fights

17:00-17:30 Military demonstrations

Sunday, September 18

10:00-16:00 Craft workshops

12:00-12:30 Re-enactment of a Roman trial

13:30-14:00 Gladiator fights

15:00-15:30 Military demonstrations

(Photo source: Terra Dacica)

