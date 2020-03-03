Photo gallery

Romanian carmaker Dacia unveils its first electric model, "Europe's most affordable all-electric car"

Romanian car producer Dacia, part of French group Renault, presented on Tuesday, March 3, its first electric concept. Renault says "Dacia Spring foreshadows Europe’s most affordable all-electric car".

"True to its reputation as an ‘automotive game changer’, Dacia is ready to start a new chapter of its illustrious history with the launch of Dacia Spring: a showcar foreshadowing Dacia’s first all-electric model. With Dacia Spring, it is the affordable electric revolution!" the Renault group announced in a press release.

The Dacia Spring electric is in line with Renault’s vision to provide affordable and sustainable mobility accessible to all, while respecting the values and philosophy of the Dacia brand. It prefigures a 100% all-electric 4 seats city car offering easier access for the greatest number of people to easier and more virtuous mobility, according to the French group.

The Dacia Spring factory-standard model will have a top range of over 200 km in WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure), making it suitable for urban and suburban use. It will be available in 2021.

The new Dacia electric car presented in a video on the Dacia Facebook page is a mini SUV almost identical to the Renault City K-ZE electric model launched last year, which is produced and sold in China. Renault City K-ZE sells on the Chinese market for prices between EUR 7,200 and EUR 9,200, according to G4Media.ro.

Dacia is a Renault Group brand, present in 44 countries, mainly in Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Founded in Romania, in 1968, the brand was bought out and revived by Renault Group in 2004 with the Logan. The brand's affordable models - Logan, Sandero and Duster SUV - have had great commercial success. In 2019, Dacia broke the record for yearly sales with 737,000 vehicles sold, taking its customer base to nearly 6.5 million customers.

(Photo source: Renault Group)