Macro

Romania’s CA gap widens by 27% y/y in January-April

14 June 2024

The current account (CA) deficit of Romania increased by 26.7% y/y to EUR 6.58 billion in the first four months of 2024, according to data published by the central bank BNR.

The deficit-to-GDP ratio thus reached 2.0% of GDP in January-April, compared to 1.8% in the same period of 2023.

The EUR 1.385 billion deterioration was mainly caused by the foreign trade (goods and services) and primary income, while the secondary income balance has improved.

The deficit of trade with goods widened by EUR 464 million, the surplus of trade with services diminished by EUR 651 million, and the primary income balance recorded a deficit that was EUR 791 million larger than last year, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported. 

Only the secondary income balance improved and recorded a surplus that was EUR 521 million larger compared to the same period of 2023. 

Between January and April 2024, Romania’s gross external debt increased by EUR 1.804 billion to EUR 171.9 billion. 

The long-term external debt amounted to EUR 126.8bn on April 30, 2024 (73.8% of the total external debt), increasing by 4.1% compared to December 31, 2023. The short-term external debt recorded on April 30 the level of EUR 45.1 billion (26.2% of the total external debt), down 6.7% compared to December 31, 2023.

(Photo source: Romolo Tavani/Dreamstime.com)

