Romania's crops decimated by drought

Harsh drought in some parts of the country will significantly diminish Romania's cereals crop, initially expected at 30 mln tonnes.

The Ministry of Agriculture is still collecting data as regards the areas impacted, Ziarul Financiar daily announced.

The wheat crop was 7.5 mln tonnes, compared to 11.3 mln last year. The maize crop is estimated at 8 mln tons, compared to 15 mln tonnes last year, the daily estimated based on farmers' reports.

Overall, the year's crop will, however, not be as bad as in 2020 (19 mln tonnes of cereals).

About 75% of Romania's surface is affected by various phases of drought. In Vrancea County, the hardest-hit region, crops on 70% of the agricultural area are entirely damaged.

