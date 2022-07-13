Farmers in Romania have been asking the government to declare a state of calamity by the end of the month due to the persistent drought affecting numerous parts of the country.

“Farmers have registered tremendous damages as a result of the severe drought that spanned over the winter of 2021-2022, the spring of 2022, and the scorching heat of this summer,” say representatives of the Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation cited by Agerpres.

The Alliance is an informal coalition that represents 24% of the Romanian farmers and food producers.

“There are counties where the autumn crops have been compromised by drought to a degree between 40 and 80%. The situation is even worse for the spring crops, that have been compromised between 90-100%,” they added.

The farmers claim that although the drought has not affected the country equally, those who are impacted are also feeling the compounding costs of the energy crisis, the rising fuel costs, and the effects of the war.

The added costs, along with the drought, have meant that farmers were not able to honor some of their contracts and commitments. The association, along with other organizations reuniting companies and farmers, has asked the government to declare a state of calamity in the counties where over 50% of the crops are affected.

Declaring the state of calamity would allow farmers to forestall payments, safeguard their investments and delay debt collection.

(Photo source: Cornel Putan/Inquam Photos)