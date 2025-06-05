Culture

Romania’s recently reopened Constanța Casino already damaged by visitors, city hall says

05 June 2025

The Constanța Casino, reopened to the public two weeks ago, was vandalized by irresponsible visitors, according to the Constanța City Hall.

The Casino received approximately 10,000 visitors during the four days of free entry and another 7,702 on paid entry days, during the period May 28 – June 1 (inclusive), the institution said in a press release.

“Unfortunately, there were individuals who, instead of enjoying the splendor of the building and the exhibits, decided to go home with a 'souvenir',” said the city hall.

“More specifically, some visitors peeled the gold leaf off the walls, while others, out of carelessness or disrespect, kicked the freshly restored walls. The large influx of visitors during the free admission period made it impossible to identify the perpetrators who damaged the new building. We emphasize that such actions are punishable,” the institution specified, sharing pictures of damages on its Facebook page

Restoration teams will work to repair the damages to the Casino. At the same time, the Constanța City Hall made an appeal for responsibility to future visitors.

“This symbolic building of Constanța is not just a tourist attraction, but part of the national cultural heritage, which must be respected and protected,” the municipality adds.

The rehabilitation of the historic building began in 2020 and was supposed to be completed in 2022, but the workers discovered the need for extensive structural works. This prolonged the rehabilitation project beyond the initial deadline.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primaria Constanta on Facebook)

