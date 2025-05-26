Romania’s seaside Constanța Casino receives 10,000 visitors in first days after reopening

Over 10,000 people visited the Constanța Casino in the first four days after its reopening, according to Patrimoniu Constanța Litoral SRL, the company under the authority of the Constanța City Hall charged with managing the historic monument, cited by Info Sud-Est.

The building officially reopened on May 21. Visiting was free of charge during the Constanța Days, the city’s yearly celebrations. However, the visitor flow was regulated to a maximum of 240 people per hour in order to protect the newly restored building.

Visitors had the opportunity to admire the restored architecture of the building, as well as three permanent exhibitions.

The first was dedicated to the history of the Casino, with archival documents and the building’s original plans. Second, an exhibition about the symbolism of lighthouses, created with the support of the National Navy Museum. Finally, there was also an exhibition dedicated to engineer Anghel Saligny and his role in the development of the Constanța port.

The reopening was accompanied by an extensive artistic program, including theater, dance, and music performances, and a special concert by the National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin.” The event concluded with a video mapping show projected onto the façade of the Casino.

The building will be closed for cleaning on Monday and Tuesday, May 26–27. The visiting schedule and ticket prices will be published on the official website, Cazinoul.com.

(Photo source: Cazinoul.com)