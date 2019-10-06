Romania has over 18,000 churches and about 30,000 venues for gambling & betting

There are 18,300 churches and about 30,000 venues for gambling and betting in Romania, while the number of hospitals, for example, is only 580, according to data presented by local newspaper Libertatea, which based its report on numbers from the National Statistics Institute (INS) and “other sources.”

By number, the churches top the list with a total figure of 18,300 while the dental offices come next with a total of 15,100. However, the total number of land-based venues where the Romanians can gamble, bet or try their luck goes to over 30,000. There are 15,000 gambling halls where people can play electronic slot machine games, 13,400 betting agencies, and 1,900 lotto agencies. Libertatea said that a single betting agency was operating in Romania in 1996, and the number increased to 67 by 2001.

There are also 9,700 pharmacies in Romania, as well as 4,600 bank branches, 4,200 guesthouses, 4,000 primary/secondary schools, and 1,800 hotels. The total number of public libraries goes slightly over 1,500, being similar to the total number of high schools – 1,500. There are fewer kindergartens, however – 1,200.

Last on the list are the museums – 760, hospitals – 580, retirement homes - 405 , and movie theaters - only 90. Back in 1990, Romania had 450 cinemas.

[email protected]