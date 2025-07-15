Romania's Cernavodă nuclear power plant receives green light for modernization

The modernization of Reactor 1 within the Cernavodă nuclear power plant and the expansion of storage capacity for spent fuel have received environmental approval, according to energy minister Bogdan Ivan.

Combined, the two projects will allow Reactor 1 to operate safely for another 30 years, providing 700 MW of energy, according to the official.

The power generation capacity is part of Nuclearelectrica, the only nuclear energy producer in Romania. The company is also listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“In addition, we avoid the emission of 5 million tons of CO2 every year. A real gain for the air we breathe and for Romania’s climate commitments," wrote the minister on his Facebook page.

Cernavodă’s Reactor 1 provides approximately 10% of Romania’s electricity production. "With it refurbished, we will have a solid energy anchor for the coming decades. We maintain a stable energy source that means security for the grid, continuity for the economy, and more protected bills for Romanians," the cited source emphasized.

The Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant branch operates two CANDU nuclear units, among the most efficient units of the more than 400 nuclear power plants worldwide, as well as a nuclear fuel factory. The plant is also in the process of creating an integrated fuel cycle through the acquisition of a uranium concentrate processing line, to support the company’s long-term investment projects.

Nuclearelectrica’s areas of activity include the production of electric power, thermal energy, and nuclear fuel. The company operates under the authority of the Ministry of Energy, with the Romanian state holding 82.49% of the shares, and other shareholders holding 17.50%, following the company’s stock exchange listing in 2013.

Last month, the management of Nuclearelectrica summoned its shareholders to get permission for a large-sized loan (RON 814 million, EUR 160 million) to its subsidiary EnergoNuclear – which is developing the 3rd and 4th reactors of Romania’s sole nuclear plant. The completion of the two new units at Cernavodă is expected for the beginning of the next decade.

(Photo source: Adrea | Dreamstime.com)