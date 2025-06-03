Energy

Romania begins work on Europe’s first tritium removal facility at Cernavodă nuclear power plant

03 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania marked a major milestone in its nuclear energy sector on Monday, June 2, with the launch of construction on Europe’s first tritium removal facility at the Cernavodă nuclear power plant. The facility, only the third of its kind in the world after those in Canada and South Korea, is set to place Romania among the global leaders in civilian nuclear technology, energy minister Sebastian Burduja said.

Developed by Nuclearelectrica in partnership with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), the project uses technology designed in Romania by the National Research and Development Institute for Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies (ICSI Râmnicu Vâlcea).

The technology focuses on extracting tritium (a radioactive isotope of hydrogen) from the heavy water used in the cooling and moderation systems of nuclear reactors. This process allows the water to be reused and the tritium to be safely stored or potentially used as fuel in future nuclear fusion reactors.

Energy minister Sebastian Burduja called the project the most significant development in Romania’s nuclear sector since the commissioning of Cernavodă’s Unit 2 reactor. 

"This project positions Romania among the few countries capable of producing and exporting tritium - seen as the fuel of the future for fusion energy programs such as ITER," Burduja said.

The tritium removal facility (CTRF) is expected to be completed in 50 months and will meet the highest international standards for nuclear safety. Of the project’s total cost, EUR 145 million will be financed through a loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

According to a Nuclearelectrica press release, Cernavodă ’s Tritium Removal Facility will include several high-tech areas: liquid-phase isotope separation, cryogenic distillation, and high vacuum operation.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sebastian Burduja)

Normal
Energy

Romania begins work on Europe’s first tritium removal facility at Cernavodă nuclear power plant

03 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania marked a major milestone in its nuclear energy sector on Monday, June 2, with the launch of construction on Europe’s first tritium removal facility at the Cernavodă nuclear power plant. The facility, only the third of its kind in the world after those in Canada and South Korea, is set to place Romania among the global leaders in civilian nuclear technology, energy minister Sebastian Burduja said.

Developed by Nuclearelectrica in partnership with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), the project uses technology designed in Romania by the National Research and Development Institute for Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies (ICSI Râmnicu Vâlcea).

The technology focuses on extracting tritium (a radioactive isotope of hydrogen) from the heavy water used in the cooling and moderation systems of nuclear reactors. This process allows the water to be reused and the tritium to be safely stored or potentially used as fuel in future nuclear fusion reactors.

Energy minister Sebastian Burduja called the project the most significant development in Romania’s nuclear sector since the commissioning of Cernavodă’s Unit 2 reactor. 

"This project positions Romania among the few countries capable of producing and exporting tritium - seen as the fuel of the future for fusion energy programs such as ITER," Burduja said.

The tritium removal facility (CTRF) is expected to be completed in 50 months and will meet the highest international standards for nuclear safety. Of the project’s total cost, EUR 145 million will be financed through a loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

According to a Nuclearelectrica press release, Cernavodă ’s Tritium Removal Facility will include several high-tech areas: liquid-phase isotope separation, cryogenic distillation, and high vacuum operation.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sebastian Burduja)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 June 2025
Society
Romanian government approves RON 300 mln aid package for Praid Salt Mine disaster
03 June 2025
Politics
President Nicușor Dan reaffirms Romania's support for Ukraine during B9 summit
03 June 2025
Energy
Romania begins work on Europe’s first tritium removal facility at Cernavodă nuclear power plant
02 June 2025
Culture
Southern Romania: Building where Nicolae Ceaușescu was executed turned into military museum
02 June 2025
Politics
President Nicușor Dan leads political trust survey in Romania, followed by Ilie Bolojan and George Simion
02 June 2025
Transport
Western Romania: Oradea metropolitan tram-train network receives go-ahead
02 June 2025
Events
Romania’s Untold partners with Neuroatipic Foundation to launch sensory space for neurodivergent festivalgoers
02 June 2025
Macro
Romania risks losing over 40% of Resilience Facility money