Romania will receive EUR 12.25 million for participating in the European Football Championship - EURO 2024 hosted by Germany. The cash prize is based on the team reaching the round of 16, according to figures published by the Spanish sports newspaper AS and cited by Agerpres.

Participation in the initial phase of the European championship in Germany secured the Romanian team EUR 9.25 million, the same amount as the other teams participating in the competition. Romania earned EUR 1 million for their victory against Ukraine (3-0) in the opening match at EURO 2024 and then another EUR 500,000 after drawing with Slovakia (1-1).

Qualification for the round of 16 brought an additional EUR 1.5 million to the Football Federation's accounts, bringing the total amount received by the Romanian team for participating in the European championship to EUR 12.25 million.

So far, Spain has secured the most money since the start of EURO 2024 - EUR 16.2 million, followed by Germany with EUR 15.7 million. Four other teams that qualified for the quarterfinals, namely France, England, Switzerland, and Turkey, have each secured over EUR 15 million.

The Netherlands, which defeated Romania (3-0) in the round of 16 and advanced to the quarterfinals, has secured EUR 14.7 million before their match against Turkey.

The teams that qualify for the semifinals will be rewarded with EUR 4 million each, while the finalists will receive EUR 5 million, and the future European champion will receive an additional EUR 8 million.

With four goals scored in the group stage, Romania topped their EURO group for the first time this year. They left the football tournament on July 2 after losing to the Netherlands 0-3 in the round of 16 match. Still, the excellent performance at this year's championship brought the team the nickname of Romania's "generation of soul."

Moreover, the message and photos posted on social media by the Romanian football team after their elimination from EURO 2024 have gone viral and have been featured praisingly by news outlets around the world. Before departing from Germany, the team left their locker room sparkling clean and a touching 'thank you' note to the organizers.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Stefan Constantin)