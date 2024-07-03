Romania leaves EURO 2024 after defeat in round of 16 match with Netherlands

Romania was eliminated from the EURO 2024 football tournament hosted by Germany after a 0-3 defeat to the Netherlands on Tuesday, July 2.

After some 20 minutes of Romanian domination, the Netherlands unexpectedly scored. While not losing stem immediately, Romania failed to recover and missed some good opportunities in the first half of the game, but the Netherlands dominated the entire second half of the game. It scored twice towards the end.

"Today, we ended the great story we started two years ago. We continued that story here in Germany together with our fans. The team made a great effort, but there is some sadness too. We wanted more, but we gave our all. Thank you to my lads, the supporters, and Romanians everywhere in the world who supported us," Romania's head coach Edward Iordănescu said after the match, as quoted by Uefa.com.

In his turn, midfielder Nicolae Stanciu said: "We're very disappointed because we really believed we could win this match. I'm also very proud of my colleagues. I'm happy for what we've achieved here. These moments will stay with us for the rest of our lives."

According to Uefa.com, Romania's sole win against the Netherlands remains their 1-0 home victory in October 2007 in EURO 2008 qualifying.

However, Romania's overall performance at EURO 2024 was better than expected – even if weaker than the bullish expectations boosted by the good performances in the first matches. Still, with a total of 4 goals scored, Romania topped their EURO group for the first time, progressing to the EURO knockout rounds for the first time since EURO 2000.

The bond between supporters and the team was also restored at this year's European tournament, after decades of weak performances and constant criticism. It was also a great opportunity for Romanians in the diaspora to meet together and connect with the Romanians who traveled from the country in large numbers to support the national team.

