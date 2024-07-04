UEFA says Romania were ‘perfect guests’ at EURO 2024 as photos of their perfectly clean locker room go viral

The message and photos posted on social media by the Romanian football team after their elimination from the EURO 2024 tournament have gone viral and have been featured praisingly by news outlets around the world.

Romania left the EURO 2024 football tournament on July 2 after losing to the Netherlands 0-3 in the round of 16 match. Before departing, however, the team left their locker room sparkling clean and a touching 'thank you' note to the organizers, Germany.

The National Football Team's post on Facebook, which included photos of the spotless locker room and the 'thank you' note, went viral quickly. By the time this story was published, it had gathered over 13,000 reactions and more than 800 shares. Plus numerous comments from fans in Romania and abroad.

"Respect of Belgium. Great supporters, great team, I wish all the best to Romania," reads one comment.

Another reaction said: "Great example...Excelent country with great people, great food, and lovely places to visit! Been there again few weeks ago with my wife and two kids in Bucharest, Craiova, travelled with our own car from Portugal...We also visit in other times: Timisoara, Brasov, Olt, Bran...We loved it! Greetings from a Portuguese fan."

"You made us feel proud to be Romanians," said another.

News outlets, fans, and UEFA also saw the post and praised the Romanian team.

“The perfect guests. Following their elimination from EURO2024 last night, Romania left their Munich dressing room spotless with a touching letter to their German hosts,” UEFA’s official account on Facebook said.

The UEFA post also got over 63,000 likes and reactions and 14,000+ shares at the time of writing.

“Edward Iordanescu's side topped their group to make the last-16, with the players and fans clearly loving their time in Germany. Pictures on social media have shown that Romania left their dressing room in an impeccable state, while they left behind a letter for the German organizers,” said Dailymail.

Aside from the British newspaper, numerous other German press outlets reacted to Romania’s gesture in kind.

The team’s warmth was also felt by their hosts. The Romanians stayed in Würzburg during the EURO. "Thank you for fantastic games and for bringing so much EURO atmosphere into the city," the city wrote on its website, according to ASB Zeitung.

The players of Romania's national team landed at Otopeni airport on the night of Wednesday to Thursday around 01:30 AM and arrived at the training center in Mogoșoaia by 02:00 AM. After landing, the players went to Mogoșoaia, where they were greeted by approximately 500 supporters, who gave them a spectacular welcome.

(Photo source: Facebook/Echipa națională de fotbal a României)