Romania cancels its only acquisition of military drones

Romania’s Defense Ministry has canceled its only tender for the acquisition of military drones, despite rising security risks in the region.

In 2020, the Parliament approved the purchase of seven UAS II class tactical drone operating systems. The acquisition would have added 21 drones to the Army’s hold, plus maintenance, for around USD 277 million.

However, the Defense Ministry recently canceled the order on the grounds that some specifications did not comply with its requirements, Hotnews.ro reported.

The only offer came from a joint venture between Israeli group Elbit and French group Thales, which proposed the Watchkeeper X drone, also used by the British Army. The manufacturer claims that the drones had a configuration superior to the one required. Watchkeeper X is mainly used for surveillance and reconnaissance and can be equipped with offensive capabilities.

Moreover, Elbit also offered to produce the drone at its facility in Romania, where it now produces components for drones.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dezzor/Dreamstime.com)