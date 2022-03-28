Romania buys 20 long-range trains for EUR 263 mln

The Romanian Authority for Railway Reform (ARF) on March 25 signed a contract for the purchase of 20 long-distance electric trains, with an option to increase the order to 37 trains, minister of transport Sorin Grindeanu announced.

"The value of the basic package [including the 20 trains] is approximately EUR 263 mln, without VAT," Grindeanu wrote on Facebook.

The basic package includes the maintenance of the 20 trains for a period of 15 years.

The new trains will serve the routes between Bucharest and Arad, Timisoara, Cluj, Brasov, Iasi, Suceava, Craiova, Targu Jiu, Galati and Constanta.

The basic package can be supplemented with another 17 trains, and the maintenance period can be increased to 30 years, according to options included in the contract. At its maximal value, the contract would reach a value of EUR 748 mln.

The project is funded by European grants and the state budget, and the first train will be able to enter circulation by the end of 2023. The last train, if the order is extended to 37 trains, will be delivered by the end of 2024.

Each train will consist of 6 wagons that will provide 351 seats. The trains, which will be able to run at a speed of 160 km/h, will be equipped with an area for travellers with disabilities; an area intended for the automatic distribution of tickets and composting devices; bar area or bistro; air conditioning systems; wifi connection.

(Photo source: Facebook/Sorin Grindeanu; photo credit: Alstom SA)