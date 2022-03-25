Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Business

Train ticket prices to increase by 20% in Romania this summer

25 March 2022
Train ticket prices in Romania are to increase by 20% from July 1. The government approved on March 25 the budget of state-owned railway operator CFR Calatori, which also includes this hike, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced.

“CFR Calatori has requested an increase in ticket prices from July 1, 2022. Specifically: a 20% increase, after 9 years without any price change. We are talking about the first tariff update since 2013, given that prices for fuel and electricity have risen steadily,” Grindeanu said.

According to calculations made by Economedia.ro, a ride by Inter-regio train between Bucharest and Brasov will cost about RON 60 from July 1, up from the current price of almost RON 50. A train ticket on the Bucharest-Constanta route will cost about RON 72 starting July 1, up from RON 60 at the moment.

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

