Romania’s top 50 brands lose 3.7% of their value amid pandemic uncertainties

The total value of the top 50 Romanian brands dropped by 3.7% in the last year to USD 5.6 billion, according to the Brand Finance Romania 50 2021 report. The evolution mirrors the 3.9% contraction of the Romanian economy in 2020.

“At the moment, the riskier market situation is translated into more prudent discount rates in almost all sectors, which is reflected in the brand evaluations. All brands are still going through a turbulent period, but it is becoming increasingly clear that a stronger brand will be less shaken by the storm,” commented Mihai Bogdan, Managing Director, Brand Finance Romania.

The total value of the top 50 Romanian brands is still 50% higher than in 2017 when the first Brand Finance Romania 50 report was released. Moreover, 45 of the 50 brands included in the 2017 ranking are still in the top 50.

Romanian car brand Dacia continues to lead the ranking of the most valuable local brands despite an 11% decline in brand value, to USD 1.1 bln. Online retailer eMAG has the second most valuable local brand, estimated at USD 939 mln (up from USD 851 mln in 2020). DIY retailer Dedeman is still third, with USD 478 mln (down from USD 502 mln).

Lender Banca Transilvania surpassed oil and gas group OMV Petrom as the fourth most valuable brand in Romania. The Banca Transilvania brand is valued at USD 441 mln (up from USD 370 mln in 2020), while OMV Petrom’s brand value went down to USD 435 mln (from USD 455 mln).

Other brands in the top 10 are telecom group Digi / RCS&RDS (USD 346 mln), lender BRD (USD 193 mln), energy group Electrica (USD 191 mln), lender BCR (USD 154 mln), and drug store chain Catena (USD 143 mln), which is also the only new entry in top 10 this year.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)