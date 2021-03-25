Business

Romania’s top 50 brands lose 3.7% of their value amid pandemic uncertainties

25 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The total value of the top 50 Romanian brands dropped by 3.7% in the last year to USD 5.6 billion, according to the Brand Finance Romania 50 2021 report. The evolution mirrors the 3.9% contraction of the Romanian economy in 2020.

“At the moment, the riskier market situation is translated into more prudent discount rates in almost all sectors, which is reflected in the brand evaluations. All brands are still going through a turbulent period, but it is becoming increasingly clear that a stronger brand will be less shaken by the storm,” commented Mihai Bogdan, Managing Director, Brand Finance Romania.

The total value of the top 50 Romanian brands is still 50% higher than in 2017 when the first Brand Finance Romania 50 report was released. Moreover, 45 of the 50 brands included in the 2017 ranking are still in the top 50.

Romanian car brand Dacia continues to lead the ranking of the most valuable local brands despite an 11% decline in brand value, to USD 1.1 bln. Online retailer eMAG has the second most valuable local brand, estimated at USD 939 mln (up from USD 851 mln in 2020). DIY retailer Dedeman is still third, with USD 478 mln (down from USD 502 mln).

Lender Banca Transilvania surpassed oil and gas group OMV Petrom as the fourth most valuable brand in Romania. The Banca Transilvania brand is valued at USD 441 mln (up from USD 370 mln in 2020), while OMV Petrom’s brand value went down to USD 435 mln (from USD 455 mln).

Other brands in the top 10 are telecom group Digi / RCS&RDS (USD 346 mln), lender BRD (USD 193 mln), energy group Electrica (USD 191 mln), lender BCR (USD 154 mln), and drug store chain Catena (USD 143 mln), which is also the only new entry in top 10 this year.

"

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Business

Romania’s top 50 brands lose 3.7% of their value amid pandemic uncertainties

25 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The total value of the top 50 Romanian brands dropped by 3.7% in the last year to USD 5.6 billion, according to the Brand Finance Romania 50 2021 report. The evolution mirrors the 3.9% contraction of the Romanian economy in 2020.

“At the moment, the riskier market situation is translated into more prudent discount rates in almost all sectors, which is reflected in the brand evaluations. All brands are still going through a turbulent period, but it is becoming increasingly clear that a stronger brand will be less shaken by the storm,” commented Mihai Bogdan, Managing Director, Brand Finance Romania.

The total value of the top 50 Romanian brands is still 50% higher than in 2017 when the first Brand Finance Romania 50 report was released. Moreover, 45 of the 50 brands included in the 2017 ranking are still in the top 50.

Romanian car brand Dacia continues to lead the ranking of the most valuable local brands despite an 11% decline in brand value, to USD 1.1 bln. Online retailer eMAG has the second most valuable local brand, estimated at USD 939 mln (up from USD 851 mln in 2020). DIY retailer Dedeman is still third, with USD 478 mln (down from USD 502 mln).

Lender Banca Transilvania surpassed oil and gas group OMV Petrom as the fourth most valuable brand in Romania. The Banca Transilvania brand is valued at USD 441 mln (up from USD 370 mln in 2020), while OMV Petrom’s brand value went down to USD 435 mln (from USD 455 mln).

Other brands in the top 10 are telecom group Digi / RCS&RDS (USD 346 mln), lender BRD (USD 193 mln), energy group Electrica (USD 191 mln), lender BCR (USD 154 mln), and drug store chain Catena (USD 143 mln), which is also the only new entry in top 10 this year.

"

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends