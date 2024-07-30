Sibiu, Arad, and Oradea have the best bike lane networks in Romania, according to the T.R.A.I index developed by the Storia platform.

Sibiu (score of 69.3), Arad (64.5), Oradea (61.6), Miercurea Ciuc (61.3), and Reșița (58.8) top the list and score above Bucharest, which is near the bottom of the list, at 29th, with a score of 36.2. However, data on bicycle usage in Bucharest shows a similar level to other cities in Romania, and the proportion of those who would use bicycles more often if there were more bike lanes is higher in the capital than in other cities, according to the index cited by Economedia.

Among the cities where residents consider bike lanes insufficient are Pitești (score 32), Constanța (29.9), Botoșani (29.6), Craiova (26.6), Călărași (26.4), Târgu Mureș (26.1), Ploiești (25), Târgu Jiu (20.1), Tulcea (16.3), and Brăila (15.5).

In the ranking of neighborhoods, the top five places are occupied by Ștrand in Sibiu (score 87.9), Valea Aurie in Sibiu (87.8), Aleea Tudor Neculai in Iași (86.8), UTA in Arad (85.6), and Copou in Iași (85.2).

On the opposite end, the neighborhoods with a high degree of dissatisfaction regarding the number of bike lanes include six neighborhoods in Constanța - Anda (score 6.3), Palazu Mare (6.4), Inel 1 (6.6), Inel 2 (7), Viile Noi (7.3), Palas (9.1), Tomis Plus (9.4), followed by Sălaj in Bucharest (score 9.6), Km 5 also in Constanța (9.7), and Obor in Brăila (9.8).

According to a survey conducted by Storia, 36% of respondents from Bucharest and 39% of respondents from other cities in the country never use bicycles for transportation. When asked if they would use bicycles more often if there were more bike lanes, 71% of respondents from Bucharest and 65% of respondents from other cities gave a positive response.

The T.R.A.I index presents both objective data, sourced from Google Traffic, Google Places, Airly, Storia, and subjective data collected from residents of neighborhoods included on the platform.

Storia is the real estate platform launched by OLX, where owners, real estate agents, and developers present their offers.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Consuelo Barreto/Dreamstime.com)